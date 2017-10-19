Get Out Scores Most Gotham Awards Nominations

Photo: Universal Pictures

Rose needs to get the keys … because Get Out is heading into awards season. The Jordan Peele horror movie is the top nominee at the 27th Annual IFP Gotham Awards. As the first major indie awards handed out every season, the Gotham Awards are a good place to start your Oscar predictions. Up for Best Feature are Get Out and Call Me by Your Name, plus The Florida Project, Good Time, and I, Tonya. Get Out’s other three nominations are Breakthrough Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor. With 11 noms, A24 is the most nominated studio. Mudbound, nominated for Breakthrough Actor (for Mary J. Blige), will receive a special Gotham Jury Award for Ensemble Performance, which will be given to Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks.

This year’s ceremony will be held Monday, November 27, at Cipriani Wall Street. Gotham Awards Tributes will be given to Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum, and cinematographer Ed Lachman. Al Gore will receive the Gotham Humanitarian Tribute. See the full list of nominees below, and get your Oscar ballots ready:

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project, Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out, Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

Good Time, Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya, Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris - The New York Public Library, Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film, Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island, Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets? Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work, Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)

Breakthrough Series — Longform

Atlanta, Donald Glover, creator; Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, executive producers (FX Networks)

Better Things, Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., creators; Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, executive producers (FX Networks)

Dear White People, Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Bowser, Justin Simien, Stephanie Allain, Julia Lebedev, executive producers (Netflix)

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, executive producers (Amazon)

Search Party, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, creators; Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, executive producers (TBS)

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

555, Kate Berlant, Andrew DeYoung and John Early, creators (Vimeo)

Inconceivable, Joel Ashton McCarthy, creator (YouTube)

Junior, Zoe Cassavetes, creator (Blackpills and VICE)

Let Me Die a Nun, Sarah Salovaara, creator (Vimeo)

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes, Nancy Andrews, creator (YouTube)