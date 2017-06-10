Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

The stand-up had been fighting pneumonia for several weeks before his death.

6:01 p.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand Your Superpowers

Premiering on Hulu November 21.

5:36 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Can a 7-Year-Old Actress Get Nominated This Year?

Will The Florida Project’s irrepressible Brooklynn Prince be the youngest Oscar nominee ever?

4:35 p.m.

The Saw Creators Turn a Ball Pit Into One of Jigsaw’s Traps

We’ll never look at beach balls the same way again.

3:36 p.m.

The Grey’s Anatomy Firefighter Spinoff Just Cast Some of Your Broadway Faves

Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Barrett Doss are joining the cast.

3:31 p.m.

Ex-Apprentice Producer Says Trump’s Comments Were ‘Very Much a Racist Issue’

It was “very much a racist issue,” Bill Pruitt claims.

3:20 p.m.

Lisa Bloom: Harvey Weinstein Is Actually Kind of a Hero, If You Think About It

“This is a guy who has thrown away the old playbook of let’s attack the women, let’s dig up dirt on their past, let’s humiliate them, let’s fight.”

3:18 p.m.

Liam Gallagher and Kele Okereke: Two Paths for the Front Man Turned Solo Artist

Both are kind of weird in their own ways.

2:53 p.m.

TWC Issues Statement: ‘Next Steps Will Depend on Harvey’s Therapeutic Progress’

“We strongly endorse Harvey Weinstein’s already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the Company, commencing today.”

2:33 p.m.

What Uzo Aduba Can’t Live Without

“My assistant found this crackling Christmasy candle, and I fell in love with it. I’m telling you, I bought a case of them.”

2:19 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Dream Doctor Who Episode Has Jimi Hendrix and Flower Monsters

“Get Jimi to come into the TARDIS to pluck on the guitar.”

2:05 p.m.

Transparent Recap: I Just Don’t Feel Good

At a pivotal moment in her life, Ali is obsessed with borders and crossings.

2:04 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Tailor Tipped Him Off That the New Doctor Who Would Be a Woman

It came down to a pair of pants.

2:00 p.m.

Should They Have Eaten the Dog In The Mountain Between Us?

They don’t. But… should they have? There’s a (morbid) case to be made!

1:53 p.m.

What Hollywood Really Thinks About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal

A producer, an agent, and a filmmaker who’ve worked with Weinstein weigh in on whether he’ll survive the allegations — or whether he’s toast.

1:40 p.m.

Dina Is a Slight But Sweet Look at a Neurologically Atypical Romance

The Sundance Grand Jury Prize–winning doc drags a bit, but has a lot of heart.

1:34 p.m.

Meet Brooklynn Prince, the 7-Year-Old Who’s Going to Be Blowing Up Awards Season

“I got to eat all that ice cream and my mom didn’t even yell at me.”

1:25 p.m.

Hear John Boyega’s Sexy British Accent in First Pacific Rim 2: Uprising Trailer

The war they thought they won in the first movie is apparently only just beginning.

1:13 p.m.

Take My Nose …Please, a Buoyant, Troubling Look at Funny Women & Plastic Surgery

Emily Askin and Jackie Hoffman wonder whether going under the knife is empowering or a result of brainwashing.

12:58 p.m.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner on How Playing a Biracial Woman Informs Her Acting Choices

“Every decision I’ve made, every character choice has taken that into consideration in a big way.”