The Grey’s Anatomy Firefighter Spinoff Just Cast Some of Your Broadway Faves

Shondaland shows are full of actors who can sing — consider Audra McDonald in Private Practice, or Sara Ramirez in Grey’s Anatomy — and her latest project is keeping the grand tradition alive. Deadline reports that the latest Shondaland project, a Grey’s spinoff set in a Seattle firehouse, has cast Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Barrett Doss alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George. Two of those actors are pretty big Broadway names, as Onaodowan was in Hamilton — and, briefly, The Great Comet of 1812, before being replaced with Mandy Patinkin — and Doss starred in Groundhog Day (where she sang one of the best songs of the season). Make the firefighters sing, Shonda!
Comments