How All of Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Halloween

Hollywood people, they’re just like us when it comes to October 31! But instead of going into Party City and dropping down $10 for some pipe cleaner halos or plastic devil horns, they can probably afford to do something, you know, a bit more creative with their burgeoning bank accounts. To see how these celebrities rang in Halloween (and yes, Halloweekend) this year, we’ll be keeping a running tally of costumes as they come in. Maybe they’ll inspire you, or maybe they’ll tell you what not to do next year.
Kim Kardashian went as a music icon…
…and then as another music icon, with the help of Kourtney Kardashian.
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa embraced Peak TV…
…while Lena Dunham embraced the bucket lifestyle.
Adam Levine raided his wife’s closet…
…while Busy Philipps looked no further than Broadway.
Amal Clooney caught disco fever…
…and Rita Ora caught bad guys as a DC villain.
Adele made clowns cool again…
…while Isla Fisher brought new meaning to “sloppy unicorn.”
Zoë Kravitz was inspired by Chuck Palahniuk…
…while Lauren Conrad was inspired by Disney.
Sarah Paulson kept things simple with a onesie…
…while Rowan Blachard went full-on regal.
Bruce Willis leaned in to his feminine side…
…and Colton Haynes did the same.
Gwyneth Paltrow gave away a spoiler to Seven…
…while Cindy Crawford turned back the clocks to the ‘70s.
Comments