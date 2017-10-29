How All of Your Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Halloween

Hollywood people, they’re just like us when it comes to October 31! But instead of going into Party City and dropping down $10 for some pipe cleaner halos or plastic devil horns, they can probably afford to do something, you know, a bit more creative with their burgeoning bank accounts. To see how these celebrities rang in Halloween (and yes, Halloweekend) this year, we’ll be keeping a running tally of costumes as they come in. Maybe they’ll inspire you, or maybe they’ll tell you what not to do next year.

Kim Kardashian went as a music icon…

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

…and then as another music icon, with the help of Kourtney Kardashian.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa embraced Peak TV…

Under Gelman’s eye. #LIVEHalloween A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

…while Lena Dunham embraced the bucket lifestyle.

Is it over yet? A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

Adam Levine raided his wife’s closet…

Raided my wife’s closet. Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females. A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

…while Busy Philipps looked no further than Broadway.

And from the front. #hedwigandtheangryinch 💋 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Amal Clooney caught disco fever…

A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

…and Rita Ora caught bad guys as a DC villain.

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Adele made clowns cool again…

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

…while Isla Fisher brought new meaning to “sloppy unicorn.”

🦄 A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

Zoë Kravitz was inspired by Chuck Palahniuk…

2nd rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

…while Lauren Conrad was inspired by Disney.

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Sarah Paulson kept things simple with a onesie…

Someone made us. A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

…while Rowan Blachard went full-on regal.

Let me live @alia_pop! A post shared by Rowan Blanchard (◕‿◕)🌹 (@rowanblanchard) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Bruce Willis leaned in to his feminine side…

These two not only get the best costume award (because it’s INSANE🤣) but the BFF award too 💥🏆 #theshining #bestfriendgoals #winninghalloween @stevoeads #brucewillis A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

…and Colton Haynes did the same.

Excited to host @FreixenetUSA 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair tonight! #ad #BubsInTheClub #FXCava #CavaWeen A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow gave away a spoiler to Seven…

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

…while Cindy Crawford turned back the clocks to the ‘70s.