Actress Natassia Malthe is the latest woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of forcing her to have sex without her consent. The ex-Weinstein Company boss has now been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women. In a press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred Wednesday afternoon, Malthe said Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2008 after the BAFTA Awards, and continued to sexually harass after that alleged incident. In the middle of the night after they met, Malthe says Weinstein, seemingly on drugs, knocked on her hotel room door and barged into her room. “I remember he took off his pants and sat on my bed,” Malthe said, recalling that he asked for a blow job and then began masturbating in front of her. After she declined, Malthe alleges Weinstein overpowered her, forcing her to have sex.

After the alleged assault, Malthe said Weinstein sent her a script for Nine, the movie musical directed by Rob Marshall. Malthe auditioned for Weinstein and Marshall, and began dancing lessons to prepare for a potential role. Afterward, Malthe said, Weinstein asked her to another meeting at the Peninsula Hotel, where she asked that there be “no hanky panky.” During that meeting, she says another woman in the room began giving Weinstein a blow job. “Harvey made it clear that he wanted me to engage in a threesome with him and the girl,” Malthe said, and she declined. Allred, who now represents four Weinstein accusers, told reporters that the Weinstein Company board canceled a meeting with her, at which she planned to propose that the company establish a fund for Weinstein’s victims. Harvey Weinstein has admitted to sexual harassment but denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, and is now in treatment. Police departments in London, Los Angeles, and New York City are investigating him for sexual misconduct