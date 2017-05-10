Multiple Senators No Longer Want Harvey Weinstein’s Money

Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Following the New York Times’ bombshell investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual misconduct — and his subsequent bizarre response to the story — at least one of his political ties has been severed. The studio exec has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic party, regularly donating to political figures and liberal groups. The Daily Beast now reports that Vermont senator Patrick Leahy will no longer accept one such donation — instead, Leahy plans to give the $2,7000 he received from Weinstein during his reelection bid last year to charity.

Recently, Weinstein financially backed reelection campaigns for senators Chuck Schumer, Richard Blumenthal, and Martin Heinrich; he also gave more than $30,000 to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and $10,000 to the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Votes PAC. In addition to taking a leave of absence from the Weinstein Company, Weinstein said he will continue to make donations to various causes and charities (including any damages awarded from the lawsuit he is reportedly bringing against the Times over its exposé), refocus on taking down the NRA, and is working on a film about Donald Trump. It’s unclear if other politicians will keep Weinstein’s money in the wake of the accusations.

Update: Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico has informed The Daily Beast that he will also donate the value of Weinstein’s contributions to him to charity. The communications director for his re-election campaign told the outlet, “As soon as Senator Heinrich learned of these allegations, he donated the $5,400 contribution to Community Against Violence, a non-profit organization in New Mexico.”