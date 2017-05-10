Earlier today, the New York Times released an exposé detailing decades of sexual-assault allegations against power producer Harvey Weinstein. While denying the allegations via his attorney, Lisa Bloom, Weinstein also apologized for his past behavior, and said he will be taking a leave of absence from his company in order to “deal with this issue head on.” Since the story broke, his lawyer has also announced that Weinstein will be suing the Times for as much as $50 million. In response to the news, many writers, directors, and performers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the allegations.
