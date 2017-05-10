Latest News from Vulture

Netflix Will Now Charge You More to Cover Its Billions in Expenditures

The company’s top two subscription plans are getting more expensive.

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer: Accusations Are False But Also He’s Getting Better

“He is reading books and going to therapy. He is an old dinosaur learning new ways.”

Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual-Harassment Allegations

“I give zero fucks about any repercussions for condemning him.”

A Close Read of That Bonkers Harvey Weinstein Statement

“I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I am going to give the NRA my full attention.”

Lauren Ambrose – and OMG Diana Rigg – Will Be in Broadway’s My Fair Lady Revival

With Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins.

Pink Won’t Work With Dr. Luke, Calls Kesha’s Abuse Allegations ‘His Karma’

“This is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”

Multiple Women Are Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment

In a statement, the mogul says he understands his behavior has “caused a lot of pain.”

The Sex and the City 3 Drama, As Explained by Carrie Bradshaw

I couldn’t help but wonder: Is it better for a series to die before its time, or to keep going long after it should have passed?

Jason Isaacs Is Once Again Flaying Trolls on Twitter

“We don’t come to your work and scream THE MCFLURRY’S ARE MELTING, do we?”

In the Age of Trump, Comfort Food TV Is Working

And two more early lessons about the 2017 fall season.

Give Yourself Over to the Ridiculous Fantasy of The Mountain Between Us

In which the beautiful Idris Elba and Kate Winslet gaze longingly at each other while subtext swirls around them like falling snow.

Bryan Fuller Wants to Bring Pushing Daisies Back From the Dead As a Musical

Fuller wants to work with Matilda and Groundhog Day’s Tim Minchin on it.

Three Unconventional Operas, Three Degrees of Success

Crossing, My Lai, and Blank Out all work the dynamic edge of what an opera can be.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson Is a Shattering Documentary

The film investigates the mysterious death of trans activist and icon Marsha P. Johnson — and the city that let it go unsolved for decades.

How Vangelis’s Cult Blade Runner Score Became a Classic

Vangelis’s Blade Runner score fostered the film’s cult reputation, and helped reimagine electronic music as we know it.

Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

No, not the Al Pacino cop. The real one.

It’s Been 10 Years Since Michael Clayton Held Up His Tiny Phone

The flip phone played an iconic role in one of the greatest films of all time.

Don’t Tell Radiohead They’re Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are also first-time nominees.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Performed As Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Miley and Fallon re-created Dolly and Kenny Rogers’s 1983 Grammys duet of “Islands in the Stream.”

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Spend a British TV Interview in Fits of Giggles

The two actors appeared on ITV’s This Morning.