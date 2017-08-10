Harvey Weinstein Has Been Fired From The Weinstein Company

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows

Since the New York Times published their report on the many, many accusations of sexual harassment made against studio head Harvey Weinstein over the last few decades on Thursday, even more allegations of the producer’s impropriety have emerged. “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he said in a statement to the Times last week. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” The Weinstein Company, founded by Weinstein and his brother Bob in 2005, announced on Friday that they supported Harvey Weinstein’s self-imposed “indefinite leave of absence,” leaving the door open for his return to TWC depending on “Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s independent investigation, and Harvey’s own personal decisions.” However, in “light of new information about misconduct,” the company’s directors announced on Sunday afternoon that Weinstein has been fired from the studio. You can read the full statement from TWC’s Board of Representatives below: