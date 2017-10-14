Harvey Weinstein Has Been Kicked Out of the Academy

Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today 54 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reportedly including Tom Hanks, Laura Dean, Whoopi Goldberg and Steven Spielberg, allegedly met to discuss producer Harvey Weinstein’s membership status in the wake of his ongoing sexual misconduct scandal. In a little over a week since the New York Times published a report describing a history of sexual-harassment, dozens of actresses have come forward to accuse the studio head of sexual assault, coercion and rape. According to Variety, Saturday afternoon the Academy’s Board of Governors decided to officially revoke Weinstein’s membership in the organization. “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over,” the Board said in a statement, which you can read in full below.