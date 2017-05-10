Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from the Weinstein Company, following a report in the New York Times detailing decades of allegations of sexual misconduct. The Times spoke to several former Weinstein employees and industry types — including Ashley Judd — who said the influential movie producer treated them inappropriately, with behavior ranging from “appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself.”

In a statement to the Times, Weinstein wrote: “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.” He also told the paper he was working with therapists and planning to take a leave of absence to “deal with this issue head on.” Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning film producer reportedly lawyered up to kill the Times’ report, and a similar investigation in the works at The New Yorker. In his full statement, Weinstein quoted Jay-Z’s album 4:44, and said he plans to channel his anger toward Wayne LaPierre, the NRA, and an upcoming movie about President Donald Trump: