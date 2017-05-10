Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are busy denying the bombshell New York Times report about decades of sexual-harassment allegations against the producer. Lisa Bloom — known for representing Blac Chyna and Kathy Griffin — is also repping the producer, amid a deal with him to turn her book about Trayvon Martin into a movie. In a statement, Bloom promises that Weinstein, who says he will sue the Times over the story, really is doing better at treating women with respect. “He is an old dinosaur learning new ways. He wants to reach out to any of the women who may have issues with him to talk to them in a respectful, peaceful way, with me present if that is acceptable to them,” Bloom wrote in a long statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “He has been working on a major foundation with USC with one of the largest grants for female directors, which started well over a year ago. And as we work together on a project bringing my book to the screen, he has always been respectful toward me.”

The Times reported stories from a number of former Weinstein Company employees and talent — including Ashley Judd — accusing the producer of sexual harassment over two decades. On Thursday Weinstein told the Times he plans to take a leave of absence from his company. Bloom, in her statement, promised to work with him personally, and said that although he “disputes many of the allegations,” he will use this as a learning experience. Read Bloom’s full statement, below: