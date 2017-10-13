Harvey Weinstein Is Planning to Fight His Weinstein Co. Firing From Rehab

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly determined to get the “second chance” he asked for. The ex-mogul is apparently planning to contest his firing from the Weinstein Company after three dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct. According to TMZ, Weinstein plans to challenge his firing at this month’s board of directors meeting. The board will meet October 17, and Weinstein will call in from a live-in rehab facility reportedly in Arizona. His lawyer Patty Glaser will make his case at the meeting, according to TMZ. Weinstein reportedly maintains that he did not violate his contract with the company, which he and his brother jointly own 42 percent of. Earlier reporting from TMZ says Weinstein’s contract requires him to merely pay a settlement out of pocket if he is sued for sexual harassment or misconduct. In its statement last week, the board said Weinstein was dismissed in “light of new information about misconduct.”