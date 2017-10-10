Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Announces She Is Leaving Him

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman has announced she plans to leave her husband Harvey Weinstein amid a rapidly growing number of sexual assault allegations against the powerful Hollywood producer. In a statement to People on Tuesday, Chapman said:

My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.

Last week, after the New York Times published a report on Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual misconduct, the producer told the New York Postthat Chapman fully supported him.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” he said, adding “Georgina will be with Lisa [Bloom, Weinstein’s former advisor] and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Chapman and Weinstein married in 2007, and share two children, 7-year-old India Pearl, and 4-year-old Dashiell Max Robert.