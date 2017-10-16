HBO’s new programming strategy seems to rely on putting The Daily Show back together piece by piece. Wyatt Cenac, a former writer and correspondent on The Daily Show, who left the series in 2012 and famously had a frustrating relationship with Jon Stewart, is starring in his own comedic docuseries out this spring. Ezra Edelman (O.J.: Made in America), John Oliver (the other Daily Show–like HBO show), and Hallie Haglund will executive-produce the series, with Haglund serving as the head writer. HBO didn’t release many details about Cenac’s series, other than saying it will take a satirical look at “hot-button issues” over the course of its ten-episode run. “Rather than sit behind a desk,” the network promised, “he will undertake a journey to understand some of the big issues of the moment and investigate real-world solutions.” Take that, desks!
