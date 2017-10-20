Latest News from Vulture

4:06 p.m.

Jane Is a Captivating Look at Jane Goodall’s Exploration of ‘the Great Mystery’

We disagree on many things, but we can all agree on Jane Goodall.

3:57 p.m.

Every Colin Farrell Movie, Ranked

From Solace to Killing of a Sacred Deer.

3:53 p.m.

Actress Heather Kerr Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Assault

Heather Kerr claims Weinstein made her touch his penis during a meeting.

3:26 p.m.

Finn Wolfhard Leaves His Agency After Sexual-Assault Allegations Against Agent

The talent agency says it has launched an investigation into Tyler Grasham after two men accused him of sexual assault.

3:20 p.m.

Too Funny to Fail Captures the Legacy of the Audacious Dana Carvey Show

If you know very little about the button-pushing comedy series, the 90-minute film will be a revelation.

2:46 p.m.

How Rap Reveals What a ‘Rock Star’ Really Means

The dark reality of rock stardom, explored.

1:46 p.m.

Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s

“I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants in order to shock me.”

1:44 p.m.

Diana Oh Is a Fierce Feminist Who Sings in Her Underwear

The author-star of {my lingerie play} is onstage and on fire.

12:43 p.m.

World’s Laziest Burglars Rob Mariah Carey of a Mere $50,000 in Accessories

They reportedly stole about ten relatively low-value items.

12:38 p.m.

Jay Leno Writes Tribute to David Letterman, Sneaks in Backhanded Compliments

“Even when he was mean to me, it was funny.”

12:36 p.m.

Watch Timothée Chalamet, Hip-Hop Prodigy, Rap About Statistics for Two Minutes

Who among us hasn’t dropped an educational rap for extra credit?

12:34 p.m.

The Snowman Is a Stiff

Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s serial-killer story is a bad match of director and material.

12:09 p.m.

Scandal Recap: The House in Vermont

Has there ever been a more boring episode of Scandal?

11:29 a.m.

The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’

It’s everyone’s favorite game show!

10:51 a.m.

Can Criminal Profilers Really Get Inside the Head of a Killer?

The real world is not exactly like a Netflix series.

10:50 a.m.

Every Question You Have About Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Gorgeous,’ Answered

It’s about that guy from Billy Lynn.

10:48 a.m.

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold Is a Chronicle of an Era-Defining Voice

The emotional late-career tribute arrives on Netflix October 27.

10:19 a.m.

The Odd Timing and Faulty Logic of Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’

Her sketch of a relationship feels disjointed and implausible.

9:54 a.m.

Ed Sheeran Took a Year Off Because of Substance Abuse

“It all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call.”

9:31 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: November 2017

If you like Keanu Reeves, don’t miss River’s Edge.