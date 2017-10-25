Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Sorbo says Gianni Versace sexually harassed him in the mid-’90s, when the designer tried to convince him to do a modeling campaign. In a conversation with Adam Carolla about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Sorbo shared his story about the designer, who died in 1997. Sorbo says Versace invited him to lavish dinner parties with Sophia Loren, Luciano Pavarotti, Richard Gere, and others, before they had dinner one on one. “All of a sudden, his hand goes up my leg,” Sorbo recalled, adding that he told Versace he was straight. Versace said that’s why he was interested: “This is why I like you,” Sorbo recalled Versace replying. “You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man. In life, you must fuck everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl.” Sorbo said he declined, but that Versace said something about wanting to “build a bridge” between them. “The bridge was never built, and I never got the campaign,” Sorbo told Corolla. “I got four free dinners.” Versace did eventually book Sorbo for runway shows, the actor said: “I knew the game, just like I know the game of Hollywood,” Sorbo told The Hollywood Reporter in a follow-up interview. “Casting couches have always been around. I don’t play that game, nor do I care to.”