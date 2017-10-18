The Riverdale teens are at it again, and by “it,” we mean being needlessly sexual. On tonight’s episode of the CW drama, Archie & Co. band together to save Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, home to Riverdale’s best milkshakes. Like good B-list celebrities, they decide the best way to do this is by throwing a charity concert, in which Josie and a Pussycat perform Kelis’s “Milkshake” with Cheryl Blossom. Will that be enough to bring all the regular customers who support local businesses in the face of mass corporatization to the yard? We could tell you, but we’d have to charge.