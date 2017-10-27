Here’s Hugh Jackman Awkwardly ‘Rapping’ on a New Song From The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman is a movie musical about P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, inventing the circus. So, of course, it needed a song where Barnum explains what a circus is. Welcome to “The Greatest Show,” in which Jackman awkwardly raps and people in the background shout “Oh! This is the greatest show.” In advance of the film’s Christmas release, you can now listen to two of the songs from the film: the aforementioned “Greatest Show” and “This Is Me,” which can be heard in the trailer. Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land’s Pasek and Paul wrote the music for the movie. If this is any indication, it will be loud and full of “this is” statements.