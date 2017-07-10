Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Nelly Reportedly Arrested for Rape

The woman says it happened on his tour bus.

29 mins ago

Jerry Seinfeld Admits He ‘Sometimes’ Regrets the Seinfeld Finale

“There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

11:15 a.m.

How Kit Harington Messed Up His Wedding Proposal to Rose Leslie

“I blew my load early.”

10:56 a.m.

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie Trailer: Your Favorite Football Head Is Back!

It’s like Tropic Thunder, but for kids.

9:49 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Has Fun Mocking Donald Trump’s Many Failed Romantic Attempts

“No wonder he prefers women who speak English as a second language.”

9:23 a.m.

Chris Rock Has Zero Idea What the Hell Liam Gallagher Is Saying on Graham Norton

The facial expressions speak for themselves.

9:00 a.m.

Does ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Settle the Deckard-As-Replicant Debate?

There’s a fair amount of new information.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

TV Reporter Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Forcing Her to Watch Him Masturbate

The journalist alleges the studio head cornered her in a restaurant in 2007.

Yesterday at 9:52 p.m.

USA Releases Trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

“What if it was a white celebrity who got shot?”

Yesterday at 7:31 p.m.

TWC Issues Statement: ‘Next Steps Will Depend on Harvey’s Therapeutic Progress’

“We strongly endorse Harvey Weinstein’s already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the Company, commencing today.”

Yesterday at 7:11 p.m.

Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

The stand-up had been fighting pneumonia for several weeks before his death.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand Your Superpowers

Premiering on Hulu November 21.

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Can a 7-Year-Old Actress Get Nominated This Year?

Will The Florida Project’s irrepressible Brooklynn Prince be the youngest Oscar nominee ever?

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

The Saw Creators Turn a Ball Pit Into One of Jigsaw’s Traps

We’ll never look at beach balls the same way again.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

The Grey’s Anatomy Firefighter Spinoff Just Cast Some of Your Broadway Faves

Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Barrett Doss are joining the cast.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Ex-Apprentice Producer Says Trump’s Comments Were ‘Very Much a Racist Issue’

It was “very much a racist issue,” Bill Pruitt claims.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Lisa Bloom: Harvey Weinstein Is Actually Kind of a Hero, If You Think About It

“This is a guy who has thrown away the old playbook of let’s attack the women, let’s dig up dirt on their past, let’s humiliate them, let’s fight.”

Yesterday at 3:18 p.m.

Liam Gallagher and Kele Okereke: Two Paths for the Front Man Turned Solo Artist

Both are kind of weird in their own ways.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

What Uzo Aduba Can’t Live Without

“My assistant found this crackling Christmasy candle, and I fell in love with it. I’m telling you, I bought a case of them.”

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Dream Doctor Who Episode Has Jimi Hendrix and Flower Monsters

“Get Jimi to come into the TARDIS to pluck on the guitar.”