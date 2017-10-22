Donald Trump’s inauguration, to quote a certain ex-president, was some weird shit. And to think Hillary Clinton would’ve never seen this weird shit unfold in person! Stopping by Britain’s finest The Graham Norton Show for a good gossip session, Clinton spilled the (political) beans on how she tried her best to get out of attending Donald Trump’s big day … and jokingly suggested that a former presidential couple faked some ailments to avoid the trek to D.C. “We thought, okay, maybe others aren’t going,” she explained. “So we called the Bushes. The elder Bushes were in the hospital, which I think was legitimate. We called the younger Bushes, they said they’re going. We called the Carters, they said they’re going. So Bill and I looked at each other and said, We gotta go.” It was a weird day for all.
