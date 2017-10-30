After Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp bravely came forward to accuse Kevin Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was only 14, the House of Cards star shifted the discussion. He apologized for what might have happened, and then changed the narrative to his own coming out. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life,” Spacey wrote in a statement, “and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.” But for many, the action rang as hollow as Harvey Weinstein suggesting he’d take on the NRA or James Toback denying the sexual-harassment allegations against him by suggesting that favoritism is what’s really beneath his high artistic standards. Many celebrities saw Spacey’s statement as irresponsibly linking pedophilia and gay identity, while another (Inhumans’s Anson Mount) suggested these allegations have been a long time coming:
