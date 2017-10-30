House of Cards creator Beau Willimon has responded to the allegations that the show’s star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery star was 14. Following Spacey’s subsequent apology (and public coming out), Willimon has released a statement saying he had no prior knowledge of Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct while Willimon was showrunner of HOC for four seasons. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off,” he says. Willimon calls Rapp’s story “deeply troubling” and has vowed to “take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception.” In his apology, Spacey claimed he did not remember the alleged incident.
