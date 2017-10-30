Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda on How The Kingkiller Chronicles Inspired Moana

Plus, the “really singsongy” Lady Lackless tune he wrote.

7 mins ago

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

7 mins ago

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

7 mins ago

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.

8 mins ago

The Intimate New Convent Movie That’s More Than Nuns Gone Wild

Director Maggie Betts and star Margaret Qualley on making a movie about women in love with God.

11:00 a.m.

Acting Expert John Early Teaches Amy Sedaris a Few Things About the Craft

“Really you look like a lumpy pot holder holding a dumpy pot.”

10:47 a.m.

House of Cards’ Beau Willimon Claims He Was Unaware of Kevin Spacey Allegations

“During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off.”

10:44 a.m.

The Weinstein Company’s First Post-Scandal Release Grossed a Paltry $742

Sorry, Bella Thorne.

9:57 a.m.

A Salute to Bob Newby, the Best Character on Stranger Things 2

Bob the Brain makes everything easy peasy.

9:49 a.m.

Kevin Spacey’s Statement Blasted by Rose McGowan, Billy Eichner, and More

Spacey came out after being accused of trying to seduce Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14.

9:44 a.m.

Patrick Rothfuss Is About to Be Fantasy’s Next Superstar

As the author adapts his beloved trilogy for film and TV with Lin-Manuel Miranda, one question haunts him: Where’s the third book?

9:03 a.m.

All the Ways Stranger Things 2 Is Like James Cameron’s Aliens

The parallels are even more direct than we could have predicted.

9:00 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick Is a Fascinating Movie to Watch Post-Weinstein

Thirty years later, its take on gender politics is just as messy as the current conversation.

8:41 a.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: Be Seeing You

“Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad” feels both prescient and poignant.

8:00 a.m.

How the Late-Night Monologue Got Topical

A short history featuring Johnny Carson, Dick Cavett, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

7:53 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: Seeing Redcoats

If any episode is going to get Larry David in hot water, it’s this one.

12:31 a.m.

Kevin Spacey Comes Out As Gay in Statement Responding to Sexual Allegation

“I honestly do not remember the encounter,” Spacey says about Rapp’s allegation that the actor made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14.

Yesterday at 11:29 p.m.

Lionsgate Exec’s Exit Reportedly Followed Sexual-Harassment Allegation

A senior executive allegedly saw an “inappropriate interaction” between the now-former COO and a female assistant.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

Vice Principals Recap: Murder, He Wrote

Has Gamby finally figured out who shot him?

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Actor Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Tried to Seduce Him When He Was 14

Rapp, who originated the role of Mark Cohen in Rent, says he met Spacey while they were both appearing on Broadway.