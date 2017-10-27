Oscar Futures: How Will the Post-Weinstein Moment Affect Awards Season?

Up

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Hollywood may never be the same after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and awards season will certainly be different without the man who turned it into a yearly arms race. Given that, I think Academy voters will gravitate toward films that say something about our current moment or offer the chance to rebuke the ugly sexism that has been in the spotlight all year, both in entertainment and in politics. That’s why Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri could be a consensus choice: Not only did it win the bellwether Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival, but it casts Frances McDormand as a crusader for justice after her daughter’s rape and murder are too quickly swept under the rug by police. I was initially surprised by the industry scuttlebutt that Three Billboards will contend in the dramatic categories at this year’s Golden Globes — it’s a darkly funny movie throughout, and I thought it would be a lock to win in the easier comedy races — but that gambit will at least underline its real-world resonance.