9 mins ago

How Outlander Seduced Us All Over Again

It’s really nice to be wooed.

13 mins ago

Hulu’s Castle Rock Trailer: Definitely Not Paid For by the Maine Tourism Bureau

“You have no idea what’s happening here, do you?”

24 mins ago

Outlander Recap: The Door of the Past

I need the reunion, and I need it now.

8:18 p.m.

Police Told Ai Weiwei He’d Seen ‘Too Many Hollywood Movies’ While Talking Rights

“Freedom of speech or individual rights or liberty — for police, they think of this as ridiculous.”

7:41 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption’s Prison Will Be a Major Setting in Hulu’s Castle Rock

André Holland plays an attorney who gets an “unusual” death row case at the nearby Shawshank Penitentiary.

7:37 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Fired From The Weinstein Company

“His employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

5:52 p.m.

The X-Files Panel at Comic Con Covered Kissing, Hair Color, and a New Movie

Chris Carter, Gillian Anderson, and David Duchovny teased season 11 at New York Comic Con.

4:09 p.m.

‘Professor Marston’ Director Defends Queer Interpretation of Lead Characters

Were Elizabeth Holloway Marston and Olive Byrne lovers? Angela Robinson thinks it’s open to interpretation.

4:00 p.m.

Things Look Dire for Scully and Mulder in the New Trailer for The X-Files

The skeptic and the believer must save seven billion people from mass extinction.

2:12 p.m.

The McDonald’s Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce Rollout Went Less Than Ideally

Never underestimate those Adult Swimmers.

1:26 p.m.

Transparent Recap: I Had a Secret

This season is finally putting it all out in the open.

1:06 p.m.

Jon Hamm’s Number-One Rule for Comedy: ‘Do Anything Tina Fey Says’

The Hamm hath spoken.

12:28 p.m.

SNL Begs an Important Question: Is Themyscira Actually a Lesbian Paradise?

“It’s like we’re in a porn, but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes.”

11:39 a.m.

Say Hello to Betty Cooper’s Long-Lost Hot Riverdale Brother

This Chic is indeed very chic.

11:15 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Gal Gadot Makes Out With Kate McKinnon

The Wonder Woman star had a pretty delightful SNL debut.

10:42 a.m.

Dev Hynes Gives First Details of Next Blood Orange Album

His next album will be about growing up in Essex County, outside of London.

10:39 a.m.

The World Is Falling Apart in the New Justice League Trailer

We’re only one month away now.

10:10 a.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Not Sure If You’re Going to Like A Wrinkle in Time

“You’re seeing worlds being built from the point of view of a black woman from Compton.”

10:07 a.m.

O.J. Simpson Is on the Hunt for Some Female Companionship on SNL

He literally plays the race card.

9:25 a.m.

Jason Aldean Opens SNL With Address to America About the Las Vegas Shooting

“We hurt for you, and we hurt with you.”