I Love You, Daddy Trailer: Louis C.K. Does Woody Allen

Kaya Jones says group members were forced to have sex and use drugs.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s New Opening Casts Rebecca As Eminem and Carrie Underwood

He always belonged peculiarly, and uniquely, to Canada.

New Sam Shepard Novel to Be Published This December

Judd Apatow, Jenny Slate, and more appear in season two.

Lady Dynamite Has the Best Cameos on Netflix

Mindhunter’s depiction of the infamous “Co-Ed Killer” hews closely to the truth.

“Some people are like, ‘protein bars taste weird,’ but what you do is put them in the microwave for 20 seconds.”

“If you’re trying to live to some degree honestly, there is always an existential crisis around the corner.”

Ted Danson on The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Imagining the Afterlife

11:00 a.m.

How You Can See Natalie Portman, James Franco, and Issa Rae in L.A. Next Month

The pop-culture extravaganza is coming to L.A. with a lineup filled with your favorite stars and creators from movies and TV.