I Love You, Daddy Trailer: Louis C.K. Does Woody Allen

Louis C.K.’s secretive new film I Love You, Daddy — a black-and-white homage to Woody Allen’s Manhattan — tells the story of a Louis-like TV writer whose 17-year-old daughter China (Chloë Grace Moretz) gets lured into a relationship with a much older filmmaker whom Louis admires, played by John Malkovich. “China is a minor,” C.K. says to the director. “A minor what?” Malkovich responds. Cringeworthy ruminations about whether or not we’re all perverts ensue. The film also stars Rose Byrne, Helen Hunt, Edie Falco, Pamela Adlon, and Charlie Day. C.K. surprise-released the film at TIFF; it’s set for release on November 17.
