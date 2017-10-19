Watch Margot Robbie As Tonya Harding in the I, Tonya Trailer

Will Margot Robbie skate her way to an Oscar nomination by playing one of the most infamous Olympic athletes, Tonya Harding? The judges are still deliberating, but the Australian actress certainly commits to the part if the I, Tonya trailer is any indication. The movie version of the 1994 scandal that shook figure skating — and all of America — to its core, also stars Allison Janney as Harding’s mother and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s abusive ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, who hired an assailant to attack Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), Harding’s Olympic teammate and rival. The movie hits theaters this winter.
