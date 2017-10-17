Latest News from Vulture

Writer Janis Hirsch Recalls Being Harassed Working on Garry Shandling’s Show

Janis Hirsch was asked to quit after an actor put his genitalia on her shoulder when she wasn’t looking.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Parenting Isn’t Easy

This week’s Deja story line is authentic and emotional in the very best way.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

This Is Us Just Delivered the This Is Us-iest Twist Ever

It makes you go, oh! Awww… oh, wait a minute, also UGH.

Yesterday at 9:47 p.m.

Kevin Smith to Donate Residuals from Weinstein-Backed Movie to Women In Film

Harvey Weinstein’s companies produced half of Kevin Smith’s filmography.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Flash Recap: Risky Business

The issues in Iris and Barry’s relationship finally bubble to the surface.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Ilana Glazer Says She Fired ‘a Couple Dudes’ for Sexual-Harassment

Glazer revealed her experience on social-media with the hashtag #MeToo.

Yesterday at 5:24 p.m.

George Saunders Wins the 2017 Man Booker Prize for Lincoln in the Bardo

The judging panel said the book “creates a vivid and lively evocation of the characters that populate this other world.”

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Amazon Exec Roy Price Has Resigned Amid Sexual-Harassment Accusations

He had previously been placed on a leave of absence.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

This Trick May Have Gotten Post Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ to No. 1

A sneaky looped version of “Rockstar” is racking up tons of views on YouTube.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Will Smith’s New Song Is Absolutely Absurd

Who even knows why he decided to make an EDM song.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Wu-Tang Clan’s The Saga Continues Is a Return to Form

Produced by RZA protégé Mathematics, the album draws on the formidable legacy of the group to create an updated version of their classic sound.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

UnReal Season 3 Trailer: Everlasting’s First Female Suitor Has Arrived

Returning to Lifetime February 26, 2018.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Weinstein Company Board

He co-founded the company with his brother Bob in 2005, and was fired last week.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Now Bob Weinstein Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment, Too

Amanda Segel, an executive producer on The Mist, says the younger Weinstein kept asking her out despite repeated rejections.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Mindhunter Is a Crime Drama That Lands at the Right Cultural Moment

The Netflix series is as much about the male psyche as it is about the crimes of its serial killers.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Molly Ringwald Recalls Years of Sexual Harassment Early in Her Career

“At fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set.”

Yesterday at 3:39 p.m.

Director Says Weinstein Recast His Lead Actress Because She Wasn’t ‘F*ckable’

Michael Caton-Jones, who was kicked off of B. Monkey, says Weinstein replaced Sophie Okonedo with accuser Asia Argento.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

Andrew Garfield Just Wants to Be Understood

“I’m getting choked up thinking about it because it’s still kind of fresh in me.”

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Watch the Teaser for Oxygen’s Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

The two-part doc features new interviews with Jeffrey Dahmer’s father and stepmother, as well as two of his surviving victims.

Yesterday at 1:59 p.m.

How Mindhunter Makes Serial Killers Feel Quaint

It harkens back to a time when the most disturbing thing about society was a thing we, the audience, already know well.