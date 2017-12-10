Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime Televison

As dozens of women have come forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape, others in Hollywood, including Terry Crews, have shared their own experiences of abuse within the industry. On Twitter, James Van Der Beek, who was 20 years old when he was cast in Dawson’s Creek, said he sympathized with the women coming forward and that he has felt similar pressure to stay silent. “I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger … I understand the shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys.” https://t.co/UX9xWxpn2K — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger... — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

FTR, the harassment I tweeted about was by people 99.9% of you don’t know. 2 were charged (by others) & punished. The other has since died. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017