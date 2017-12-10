As dozens of women have come forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape, others in Hollywood, including Terry Crews, have shared their own experiences of abuse within the industry. On Twitter, James Van Der Beek, who was 20 years old when he was cast in Dawson’s Creek, said he sympathized with the women coming forward and that he has felt similar pressure to stay silent. “I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger … I understand the shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”
