It Looks Like Jane Lynch Is Getting Her Very Own Daytime Show

Look out, Ellen: Another lovely, blonde haired lady might be joining you soon in the talk-show wars. Jane Lynch is currently in the midst of getting a new daytime show created just for her, with the hopes of debuting in the fall of 2018 on a broadcast network. Per Deadline, the premise would be along the lines of a “feel-good, variety show” that would be tailored to fit Lynch’s creative personality, and she would riff on everything “from pop culture moments to real people with unique, uplifting stories.” Interestingly, the show isn’t expected to feature any celebrity guests, choosing only to have Lynch front and center throughout the program. There goes our Jane Lynch vs. David Lynch interview dream.
Comments