20 mins ago

Where Stranger Things Left Off: Everything to Remember From Season One

Need a Stranger Things refresher? Here’s what happened at the end of the first season.

25 mins ago

The Creators of American Vandal Reveal Their 9 Biggest Influences

From Making a Murderer to Freaks and Geeks.

1:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Is Bringing Back Douche Rafael

Farewell to Zen Rafael.

12:59 p.m.

How the Thurgood Marshall Film Misunderstands Colorism

The well-intentioned but drab Marshall doesn’t live up up to its titular character.

12:37 p.m.

Joe Hagan on His Controversial New Jann Wenner Biography

Author Joe Hagan discusses his new book about Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner.

11:49 a.m.

Roseanne Barr Got Into a Drunken Argument With Rob Reiner About Russia

“I drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself.”

11:45 a.m.

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Is Reportedly Unhappy With His New Biography

The book is said to detail much of his sexual history while running Rolling Stone.

11:31 a.m.

Get Out Scores Most Gotham Awards Nominations

See the full list of nominees.

11:13 a.m.

How to Dress Like Your Favorite Film Characters for Halloween This Year

Any idiot can be Pennywise. This year, it’s time to think outside the box.

11:00 a.m.

Watch Margot Robbie As Tonya Harding in the I, Tonya Trailer

The biopic about the infamous Olympic athlete hits theaters this winter.

10:49 a.m.

Christian Bale and Amy Adams Are Unrecognizable As Dick and Lynne Cheney

It’s for Adam McKay’s upcoming biopic.

9:36 a.m.

LeVar Burton Is No Longer Being Sued for Using His Reading Rainbow Catchphrase

“But you don’t have to take my word for it.”

9:23 a.m.

Lee Pace Will Play Joe Pitt in Broadway’s Angels in America

Pace replaces Russell Tovey, who played the part in London.

9:00 a.m.

BPM Is the First AIDS Film Where the Group Is the Hero

Such a film about the epidemic has never been made, nor perhaps ever will be made, in the United States.

9:00 a.m.

Every Todd Haynes Movie, Ranked

As Wonderstruck hits theaters, we look at Haynes’s filmography, from Safe to Carol.

9:00 a.m.

Colin Farrell Reunites With His Lobster Director for This Chilling Horror Film

The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos latest is a bloodcurdling genre treat.

9:00 a.m.

Stephen King on His New Netflix Movies, It, and His Big Year

“It’s kind of a perfect storm, isn’t it?”

8:57 a.m.

Empire Recap: Me, Myself, and Lucious

Finally, an answer to the question: Who else is a recording artist at Empire Records?

8:49 a.m.

Kirkus Editor-in-Chief Explains Why They Altered That American Heart Review

Earlier this week, the magazine pulled a review amid online criticism of the book.

8:39 a.m.

South Park Recap: Trappin’ at the Old Folks’ Home

After a string of Trump episodes, South Park steps back to goof around again.