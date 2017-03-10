Oh Jeez, Jared Leto Is Playing Hugh Hefner

Here’s a movie starring, directed, and about men you’d spend your time avoiding eye contact with in any social situation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto, whom we once enabled with an Oscar, has signed on to star in a biopic about the late Hugh Hefner. Brett Ratner is directing the movie, which he has been trying to make since 2007. Ratner also has plans to reboot Hefner’s 1960s TV show Playboy After Dark, which, given Jared Leto’s obsession with Method acting, seems like a totally great idea that could in no way become very weird and creepy very fast.
