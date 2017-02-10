Latest News from Vulture

Jon Hamm Will Play a Dapper, Handsome Archangel Gabriel in Amazon’s Good Omens

The adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel premieres in 2019.

Jason Aldean, Mariah Carey, and Other Celebs React to the Las Vegas Shooting

A gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

At Least 50 Dead, 400 Hospitalized in Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

A gunman fired on concertgoers from a high floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Nia Vardalos and Cheryl Strayed Want to Give You Uncomfortable Advice

The star and writer of Tiny Beautiful Things on adapting the advice column Dear Sugar for theater, and what it’s like to see your life onstage.

The 100 Best Screenwriters of All Time

As chosen by working screenwriters.

Why is Great Screenplay Writing So Hard to Judge?

If directors are always heroes and writers are always hacks, how is it possible to figure out if a script is good?

Rick and Morty Season-Finale Recap: Independence Day

Is this the end of Rick and Morty?

The Simpsons Got Everybody in Springfield to Turn Out in Support of Puerto Rico

Simpsons did that.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season-Premiere Recap: Say Uncle

Larry David is back and he’s as cranky as ever.

Co–Head Writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly Leave Saturday Night Live

The pair bowed out before the show’s season-43 premiere on Saturday.

Vice Principals Recap: This Means War

Nash and Gamby are destroying each other and themselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Premiere Feels Like a Throwback in a Bad Way

You might think misanthropy would never go out of style, but here comes Curb to test that theory.

Ray Donovan Recap: Abby’s Farewell

“Horses” reveals the last 24 hours of Abby Donovan’s life.

The Deuce Recap: You Like Movies?

Maggie Gyllenhaal gives one of her best performances here.

Ray Donovan’s Paula Malcomson on Why She Wouldn’t Take a Role Like Abby Today

“It has been a boy’s club for so, so long.”

Star Trek: Discovery Recap: You Can’t Sit With Us

Sonequa Martin-Green is captivating, charming, and heartbreakingly winsome.

Outlander Recap: Indecent Proposal

Even Father Time can’t mar Jamie’s beauty.

Justin Bieber Made a New Jersey Suburb Lose Its Mind This Summer

Here’s what happened when the pop star showed up in Montclair.

Marilyn Manson Cancels 9 Tour Dates After Giant Gun Prop Collapses on Him

Manson will continue the tour, but not perform upcoming dates taking place in Boston, Chicago, or Toronto.

The Best Awkward Celebrity Photos From the #PuberMe Challenge

Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll have agreed to donate $1000 for every celebrity that submits an awkward childhood photo.