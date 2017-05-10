Jason Isaacs Is Once Again Flaying Trolls on Twitter

Photo: Mark Davis/CBS

No one likes a troll, but you know who especially doesn’t like them and is particularly skilled at cutting them down to size on social media? British actor Jason Isaacs. Although Isaacs is popularly associated with being one of the great villain actors of our time, in real life he is something of a progressive vigilante who takes on challengers in his mentions. “Keep wanting to engage trolls, but click their profiles to see endless white isolationist hate-spew,” he tweeted recently. “Maybe they follow me as closeted humans.” Now Isaacs is part of the Star Trek universe, which has a sprawling, passionate fandom with a lot of deeply rooted opinions about how the new CBS show, Star Trek: Discovery, should be doing things. One Twitter user taking issue with the new iteration of Klingons responded to an official Trek account tweet that tagged a handful of the show’s stars, including Isaacs, which prompted the actor to enter the fray and respond on the cast’s behalf.

1. Why fundamentally change the Klingon's in a canon breaking way? 2. Have any of ACTUALLY EVER WATCHED STAR TREK,cause im not sure you have — Truth Begets Heresy (@BegetsTruth) October 5, 2017

Tagging all the cast to hurl abuse IS extremely rude. And vain. We don't come to your work and scream THE MCFLURRYS ARE MELTING, do we? https://t.co/90xUwAmHmB — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) October 5, 2017

Another Twitter user and McDonald’s employee responded to Isaacs saying it was pretty inconsiderate of him to assume that someone must work in fast food because they’re being a jerk on social media. Isaacs, a gentleman, then rattled off his preferred hamburger order in a show of solidarity.

Sorry. The word McFlurry just makes me laugh. Lovin my two all beef patties special sauce lettuce cheese pickles onions on a sesame seed bun — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) October 5, 2017

So even if @BegetsTruth didn’t win the day against Isaacs, he at least got off light. The actor could have told him to prioritize “flushing away the infantile sewage flowing from his rectum of a mouth,” like he did to Donald Trump, or said he had “the aura of a giant festering abscess,” like he did to Sean Spicer. Don’t walk into Jason Isaacs’s kitchen if you can’t take the heat.