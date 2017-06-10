Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy
Thanks to Snapchat, Jeff Koons sculptures are now visible around the world as part of an augmented-reality experience. You’ll find Koons’s Balloon Dog in Central Park in New York City, while the Balloon Rabbit has taken up residence in the Champs de Mars in Paris. What makes Koons so eager to partner with Snapchat? Lessons from his 1992 sculpture Puppy may reveal the answer.
Watch Now
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?