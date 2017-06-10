Before Snapchat, See How Jeff Koons Made Iconic Public Art With Puppy

Thanks to Snapchat, Jeff Koons sculptures are now visible around the world as part of an augmented-reality experience. You’ll find Koons’s Balloon Dog in Central Park in New York City, while the Balloon Rabbit has taken up residence in the Champs de Mars in Paris. What makes Koons so eager to partner with Snapchat? Lessons from his 1992 sculpture Puppy may reveal the answer.

Tags:

Watch Now

  1. The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
  2. Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
  3. The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
  4. 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
  5. The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
  6. Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
  7. 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
  8. Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
  9. The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
  10. Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
  11. Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
  12. The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
  13. Who Are Rey’s Parents?
  14. Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
  15. The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
  16. Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
  17. Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
  18. The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
  19. The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
  20. Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
Jeff Koons’s Pre-Snapchat Iconic Public Art: Puppy

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.