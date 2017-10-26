Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham to Adapt E. Lockhart’s Genuine Fraud

The Girls braintrust has secured its next project. The Tracking Board reports that Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham will adapt and produce a film version of E. Lockhart’s New York Times best seller Genuine Fraud. The story, told mostly in reverse, follows a pair of girls, Jule and Immie, who grew up in very different circumstances, but look similar enough for a case of mistaken identity to land Jule in Immie’s posh inner circle. Jule, who grew up a fighter and has a talent for disguising herself, is looking to escape her rough past, and her counterpart’s chic Martha’s Vineyard lifestyle is an attractive opportunity. Konner and Dunham, two best friends and creative partners who are not trying to usurp each other’s identities, are also heading up an English-language adaptation of the German film Toni Erdmann.
