Perhaps like you, Jessica Chastain has been weighing in on social media with her thoughts on the recently revealed history of sexual harassment surrounding heavyweight Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Twitter Monday to offer her opinion on the many moving parts of the still-unfolding scandal, retweeting Vulture’s own “heart shattering” story on allegations that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe had a hand in stifling similar accusations against Weinstein in 2004, and praising Kate Winslet’s acknowledgement that the Avatar 2 actress had, in fact, heard rumors about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct against employees and actresses in the past. Unlike Winslet and fellow actress Glenn Close, however, Chastain hadn’t dismissed the rumors about Weinstein, nor was she blindsided by them like Meryl Streep or Judi Dench reported to be in their respective statements. No, Jessica Chastain has been keeping thorough tabs on Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal because she knew it was brewing this entire time. “I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere,” the Molly’s Game actress revealed on Twitter. Admitting that Weinstein’s reputation was, in fact, actually a well-known secret, Chastain suggests, is the only way to change how sexual harassment is addressed in the entertainment industry. Tweeted Chastain, “To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again.”

This is heart shattering https://t.co/xqgrH5Smgp — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior..... https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

Perhaps we shouldnt attack a woman for the crimes of a man? We're all learning & I admire this. What she has said here moves us forward. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017