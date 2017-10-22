Latest News from Vulture

12:36 p.m.

Roman Polanski Accused of Molesting 10 Year-Old Girl During Photo Shoot

“Then he wanted me to take my bikini bottoms off.”

12:25 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Used the Fashion Industry as a ‘Pipeline to Women’

According to a new report in the L.A. Times.

11:24 a.m.

Director James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment By Over 30 Women

Toback has denied these women’s claims, saying it would be “biologically impossible” for him to engage in such behavior.

10:32 a.m.

Jill Scott Says Harvey Weinstein Insulted Her for Being Pregnant

“Power to all the women bullied by assholes.”

10:26 a.m.

Actress Shares Harrowing Account of Harvey Weinstein Masturbating Beside Her

“He was holding me by the back of the neck and looking right into my face.”

10:17 a.m.

Clinton Jokes That the Bushes Might’ve Faked Being Sick for Trump’s Inauguration

She didn’t want to go.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

Report: O’Reilly Settled Additional $32 Million Harassment Case

Weeks before he was awarded a giant new contract from Fox News.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Justin Bieber’s New Torso Tattoo Took Over 20 Hours to Complete

Ouch.

Yesterday at 1:26 p.m.

It Looks Like Jane Lynch Is Getting Her Very Own Daytime Show

Sip your morning coffee with Jane.

Yesterday at 12:02 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Will Be Portraying a Womanizing Designer in Phantom Thread

The film’s plot details were just released.

Yesterday at 11:12 a.m.

Jon Stewart Infiltrates Jimmy Kimmel Live! With His Funky Jewish Dance Crew

Pop and Lox really got something special.

Yesterday at 10:09 a.m.

CBS Is Going to Reboot Magnum P.I. Whether You Like It Or Not

The mustaches better be good.

Yesterday at 9:27 a.m.

Beloved Parks and Recreation Actor Dead at 56

Due to a “serious fall” that occurred earlier this week.

10/20/2017 at 11:18 p.m.

Mike Schur Developing a Mexican-American Family-Sitcom Pilot With Shea Serrano

The series is based on Serrano’s real life growing up in Texas.

10/20/2017 at 10:04 p.m.

Bob Weinstein’s Ex-Assistant Says She Told Him About Harvey Over 25 Years Ago

Kathy DeClesis says she personally gave Bob Weinstein a letter from a young employee’s lawyer following an incident with Harvey Weinstein.

10/20/2017 at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: The Past Adventures of Adam and Jane

Gina Rodriguez’s performance is stunningly good.

10/20/2017 at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Holy Ghosted

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend had a high bar for this year’s opening theme — and they absolutely cleared it.

10/20/2017 at 9:00 p.m.

Here Are the 9 Queens Competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3

Snatch! Those! Wigs!

10/20/2017 at 8:31 p.m.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Armed Security Guards Confronted a Car Burglar

The thief allegedly broke into three of the Kardashian-Wests’ vehicles, as well as a car at their neighbor Kathy Griffin’s home.

10/20/2017 at 7:29 p.m.

The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music

Look what we made her do.