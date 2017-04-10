In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Jimmy Kimmel spoke out in favor of tightening gun-control laws (and against senators who voted against closing loopholes) on Monday night, briefly returning to the topic Tuesday to call out people who claimed it was “too soon” to discuss legislation after the tragedy. “I do want to say something to these nuts who spent most of the day today on television and online attacking those of us who think we need to do something about the fact that 59 innocent people were killed,” Kimmel said. “Maybe it’s too soon for you, because deep down inside you know — in your heart you know — you bear some responsibility for the fact almost anyone can get any weapon they want and now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual. But it’s not too soon for us, because we’re Americans, and the last time I checked, the First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment.”

