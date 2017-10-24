Your long-term internet boyfriend John Cho is still fighting the good fight. Cho recently starred in the quiet indie film Columbus, where he wanders through beautiful architectural spaces in Columbus, Indiana. To complement the mise-en-scène, the director Kogonada asked him if he would feel comfortable showing his butt onscreen. “You know what I decided?” he tells Seth Meyers on Late Night. “I couldn’t think of an Asian male butt in American cinema and I said, ‘Somebody has to do it.’” But of course. At last, a cause we can all really get behind.
