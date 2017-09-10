Latest News from Vulture

11:41 a.m.

Music Review: A Double Dose of Pierre Boulez’s Répons

The composer’s electronic manifesto returns.

11:23 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Cut Its Prepared Harvey Weinstein Jokes at the Last Minute

The jokes were set to appear in a sketch and “Weekend Update.”

10:44 a.m.

Rose McGowan Wants the Entire Weinstein Co. Board to Resign

Firing Harvey Weinstein wasn’t enough.

9:46 a.m.

John Oliver Blasts Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Infuriating’ Sexual-Harassment Excuses

“Your excuse isn’t an excuse.”

9:40 a.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Recap: My Threat Ganglia Remain Unconvinced

Klingon rom-com dialogue is amazing.

12:13 a.m.

McDonald’s Plans to Bring Back Szechuan Sauce After Rick and Morty Sauce Debacle

No need to slip into another dimension. You just have to wait until this winter.

Yesterday at 11:53 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: The Pickle Gambit

Like Larry’s fatwa, Curb is truly back.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Vice Principals Recap: King for a Day

Lee Russell is the ultimate villain of this show.

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Safelite AutoGlass Understandably Not Thrilled About That One SNL Sketch

“Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Poldark Recap: Cake or Death

I’m enjoying this slobs vs. snobs vibe immensely.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Recap: Stalkerazzi

The entire Donovan clan is spiraling out of control.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Deuce Recap: Community Standards

“What Kind of Bad?” paints the pimps at their worst.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Deuce Director on How You Can Tell When a Man Directed a Sex Scene

“In an early rehearsal, it felt too voyeuristic.”

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

How Outlander Seduced Us All Over Again

It’s really nice to be wooed.

Yesterday at 9:10 p.m.

Hulu’s Castle Rock Trailer: Definitely Not Paid for by the Maine Tourism Bureau

“You have no idea what’s happening here, do you?”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Outlander Recap: The Door of the Past

I need the reunion, and I need it now.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Police Told Ai Weiwei He’d Seen ‘Too Many Hollywood Movies’ While Talking Rights

“Freedom of speech or individual rights or liberty — for police, they think of this as ridiculous.”

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption’s Prison Will Be a Major Setting in Hulu’s Castle Rock

André Holland plays an attorney who gets an “unusual” death-row case at the nearby Shawshank Penitentiary.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Fired From the Weinstein Company

“His employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Yesterday at 5:52 p.m.

The X-Files Panel at Comic Con Covered Kissing, Hair Color, and a New Movie

Chris Carter, Gillian Anderson, and David Duchovny teased X-Files season 11 at New York Comic Con.