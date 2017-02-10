Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Amazon’s Good Omens is making space for a lot of Hamm. The network’s adaptation of the novel by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the lead characters – an angel and a demon who decide to stop the birth of Satan because they’re enjoying their lives in England too much – but it’s carving out a significant role for Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel. The dapper messenger of God has a small role in the original book, but according to Gaiman, it will be greatly expanded in the TV series. “Once we had finished writing Good Omens, back in the dawn of prehistory, Terry Pratchett and I started plotting a sequel,” Gaiman said in a statement. “There would have been a lot of angels in the sequel. When Good Omens was first published and was snapped up for the first time by Hollywood, Terry and I took joy in introducing our angels into the plot of a movie that was never made. So when, almost thirty years later, I started writing Good Omens for TV, one thing I knew was that our angels would have to be in there.” Gabriel’s described as “tall, good-looking, charismatic and impeccably dressed,” a character breakdown that’s a real stretch for Hamm. The six-episode series will premiere on Amazon in 2019, and also air on BBC Two in the UK.