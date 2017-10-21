Latest News from Vulture

1:26 p.m.

It Looks Like Jane Lynch Is Getting Her Very Own Daytime Show

Sip your morning coffee with Jane.

12:02 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Will Be Portraying a Womanizing Designer in Phantom Thread

The film’s plot details were just released.

11:12 a.m.

Jon Stewart Infiltrates Jimmy Kimmel Live! With His Funky Jewish Dance Crew

Pop and Lox really got something special.

10:09 a.m.

CBS Is Going to Reboot Magnum P.I., Whether You Like It Or Not

The mustaches better be good.

9:27 a.m.

Beloved Parks and Recreation Actor Dead at 56

Due to a “serious fall” that occurred earlier this week.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Mike Schur Developing a Mexican-American Family Sitcom Pilot with Shea Serrano

The series is based on author Serrano’s real life growing up in Texas.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Bob Weinstein’s Ex-Assistant Says She Told Him About Harvey Over 25 Years Ago

Kathy DeClesis says she personally gave Bob Weinstein a letter from a young employee’s lawyer following an incident with Harvey Weinstein.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: The Past Adventures of Adam and Jane

Gina Rodriguez’s performance is stunningly good.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Holy Ghosted

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend had a high bar for this year’s opening theme — and they absolutely cleared it.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Here Are The 9 Queens Competing On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3

Snatch! Those! Wigs!

Yesterday at 8:31 p.m.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Armed Security Guards Confronted a Car Burglar

The thief allegedly broke into three of the Kardashian-West’s vehicles, as well as a car at their neighbor Kathy Griffin’s home.

Yesterday at 7:29 p.m.

The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like A Scrapbook of Pop Music

Look what we made her do.

Yesterday at 7:17 p.m.

Pink Looks Back on the Night Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club

“I’m an Alpha and she’s an Alpha,” the singer explains.

Yesterday at 6:48 p.m.

Hollywood Agent Accused of Sexual Assault Fired From Agency

Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham has been fired from talent agency APA following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment; Weinstein Denies

“He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing.”

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris: Agent Accused of Sexual Assault Is ‘Dangerous’

APA’s Tyler Grasham is accused of sexually assaulting two other men.

Yesterday at 4:06 p.m.

Jane Is a Captivating Look at Jane Goodall’s Exploration of ‘the Great Mystery’

We disagree on many things, but we can all agree on Jane Goodall.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Every Colin Farrell Movie, Ranked

From Solace to Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Yesterday at 3:53 p.m.

Actress Heather Kerr Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Assault

Heather Kerr claims Weinstein made her touch his penis during a meeting.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Finn Wolfhard, Cameron Boyce Fire Agent Accused of Sexual Assault

The Stranger Things star left the agency entirely, while Boyce has not decided whether he will stay with talent agency APA.