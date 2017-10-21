You know how the old saying goes: If things start getting a little repetitive at your farm sanctuary, take up some breakdancing to feel young and alive again. Jon Stewart seems to be benefiting highly from this extremely specific, 1 percenter advice, as the former host swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to debut his Pop and Lox dance crew and just generally hang around and cause some amusing disruption. His “fresh” and “hip” moves aren’t so bad! If you’re into that flail-around-to-the-music sort of thing!
