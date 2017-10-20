Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gives an Update on Her Cancer Treatment

Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.” Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration.

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT