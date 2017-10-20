Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gives an Update on Her Cancer Treatment

As is fitting for one of the funniest people alive, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is approaching her cancer treatment with a sense of humor. On Instagram, the Veep star, who discovered she had breast cancer the day after winning her sixth consecutive acting award for the show, said she was done with the second round of chemo. She thanked her co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons for their support, as well as international source of comfort Katy Perry. Turns out JLD’s a big fan of using “Roar” as inspiration, which, to be fair, who isn’t?
