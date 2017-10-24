Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After a Los Angeles Times feature came out detailing more than 30 sexual-harassment allegations against writer and director James Toback, almost 200 more women have contacted the L.A. Times reporter who broke the story to share their own experiences with harassment and coercion. Today, Julianne Moore said on Twitter that she, too, had been targeted by Toback in the past, and that he used the same tactics with her — an invitation to audition in his apartment — as he had with the women who spoke to the Times.

@GlennWhipp 1 - #JamesToback approached me in the 80's on Columbus Ave with the same language - wanted me to audition, come to his apt. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017

@GlennWhipp 2. I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don't u remember u did this before? — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017

The Times story was published on Sunday, and it took less than 48 hours for those 200 additional women to come forward and add to the allegations from the initial 38 accusers. Toback, meanwhile, told the Times that a heart condition and diabetes makes it “biologically impossible” for him to have committed any of the alleged acts against the women.