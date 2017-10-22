Thirteen years on, the NFL has apparently decided the nation has healed from Nipplegate and is ready to see the bustier-less half of the Super Bowl’s most infamous halftime performance return to the stage. “It’s official!!!,” Justin Timberlake tweeted Sunday, along with a video of him excitedly losing it with Jimmy Fallon, confirming rumors that the singer has been preparing to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

As anyone over the age of twelve likely recalls, Timberlake last played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004, during which he exposed co-headliner Janet Jackson’s breast, a wardrobe malfunction that nearly brought the nation to its knees. There’s no intimation as of yet that Jackson, who is currently on her State of the World tour, will stop by for the performance, but having her tear off Timberlake’s bra cup would provide a beautiful symmetry that might give the viewing audience the sense of balance we all so desperately need right now.