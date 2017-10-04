Woody Allen’s newest drama goes back to his Brooklyn roots. In Wonder Wheel, a young girl (Juno Temple) on the run from gangsters barges into the lives of Ginny and Humpty (Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi), a couple whose marriage has long since soured. Ginny is a waitress who had dreams of being an actress, while Humpty operates the famous carousel. A romance with a younger lifeguard named Mickey (Justin Timberlake) sends Ginny into a tailspin. The first film entirely distributed by Amazon, Wonder Wheel will premiere as the New York Film Festival’s closing night film, before hitting theaters December 1.