By

Tags:

Revisit ’50s Coney Island in the Trailer for Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel

Woody Allen’s newest drama goes back to his Brooklyn roots. In Wonder Wheel, a young girl (Juno Temple) on the run from gangsters barges into the lives of Ginny and Humpty (Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi), a couple whose marriage has long since soured. Ginny is a waitress who had dreams of being an actress, while Humpty operates the famous carousel. A romance with a younger lifeguard named Mickey (Justin Timberlake) sends Ginny into a tailspin. The first film entirely distributed by Amazon, Wonder Wheel will premiere as the New York Film Festival’s closing night film, before hitting theaters December 1.

Wonder Wheel Trailer: Woody Allen Returns to His Roots

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.