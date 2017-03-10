Kate Winslet Joins Avatar Sequels, Might Be Going Blue

Kate Winslet has tasted the sweet victory of starring in the highest-grossing film of all time, and she’s ready for seconds. Deadline reports the actress is reuniting with director James Cameron for a presumably non-child part in his upcoming four Avatar sequels. The two previously worked together on Titanic, the 1997 mega-blockbuster that held the highest-grossing title until Cameron’s original Avatar made 3D cool again in 2010. Details are scarce but Cameron referred to her character as “Ronal,” so do with that information what you will as you add it to your timeline of James Cameron’s announcements.
