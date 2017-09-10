Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Following in the footsteps of Meryl Streep, who decried Harvey Weinstein’s “appalling” and “disgusting” history of alleged sexual harassment to the Huffington Post earlier today, Kate Winslet, Glenn Close and Judi Dench have joined the growing cadre of A-listers speaking out against the now-former studio head. In a statement to Variety (you can read the full text here), Winslet admitted to having heard about Weinstein’s alleged pattern of coercive sexual behavior, but chalked it up as gossip she now feels “naive” to have dismissed. “His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong,” she says in part. “I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance’ of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world.”

In her statement made today to the New York Times, Glenn Close expresses a similar anger at Weinstein over the allegations made against him, while also admitting that yes, she too had heard the exact same stories about the studio head. “I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women,” the actress admits. “Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.” Close concludes her statement, available here in full, with the hope that Weinstein’s scandal will inspire everyone to appraise their attitudes toward sexual harassment in Hollywood. She writes, “I feel the time is long and tragically overdue for all of us in the industry, women and men, to unite — calmly and dispassionately — and create a new culture of respect, equality and empowerment, where bullies and their enablers are no longer allowed to prosper.”

Dame Judi Dench, meanwhile, told Newsweek that she, like Meryl Streep, had been in the dark about the mounting accusations leveled against Weinstein until last week. “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offenses which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said in a statement. Dench and Weinstein have had a close working relationship for years, from the actress’s turn in Miramax’s 1997 period drama Mrs. Brown to her appearance in this year’s Tulip Fever. Their professional partnership is so important to her, Dench jokingly told the New York Times last month, she had a temporary tattoo drawn on her “bum” to show her love for the now-disgraced producer. The faux tattoo read “JD Loves HW.”