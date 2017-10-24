Photo: Paramount Pictures

Though James Cameron and Peter Jackson are now close collaborators, in the mid-’90s, it seems, this was far from the case. As Kate Winslet told Variety, when Jackson and his wife Fran Walsh came to visit her on the set of Titanic (and possibly snoop on the production), they were unceremoniously kicked out of the studio. “Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh were in L.A. at the time, and they said, ‘Oh, we must come down and see you,’” Winslet said. “I took them on set on a Sunday afternoon. We got out back, and the security guard said, ‘You can’t be here.’ Until that moment, it hadn’t occurred to me. They were my friends,” she said. “What’s lovely now is that James Cameron and Peter Jackson have a lot to do with each other because of Weta and Avatar. Of course you wanted to come visit! You’re so cheeky. Duh.” In 2017, Jackson certainly doesn’t need to sneak around Cameron’s sets anymore. Jackson’s company, Weta Digital, created the CGI animation for Avatar, and is set to work on all four sequels. Jackson and Cameron also founded a new business together in New Zealand earlier this year. Maybe Jackson will cameo in the next Avatar movie as the beloved Na’vi Shaman.