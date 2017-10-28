Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

In a 17-minute video posted this morning to her YouTube page, Kathy Griffin has taken her feuds with TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Bravo’s Andy Cohen to the next level. In response to how Levin chose to cover the aftermath of her now-infamous Donald Trump decapitation photo on his popular website, Griffin shared a recent voicemail left by Levin on her cell-phone, revealing his personal phone number in the process. “That’s his number. And I don’t have a minute to call him. Maybe you do,” Griffin said. “The reason I did that is that during the entire Trump scandal, I was doxxed so much that people obviously got my phone number, my address. The Trumpers came after me, and I just want you guys to know, Harvey Levin, a blogger, is very much in bed with everybody from Hollywood to Donald Trump.”

Next, seemingly due to TMZ posting a video of Cohen earlier this week in which he erroneously claimed he doesn’t know who Griffin is, Griffin expounded on how jealous Cohen was of her when they worked together at Bravo. “He was a miserable boss for all of those years,” she explained. “The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me … I didn’t know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com. I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk-show. Which seems to get picked up every season.” Griffin also says that on the two occasions she was a guest on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Cohen privately offered her cocaine before both tapings.

As for both men, Griffin’s statement was clear: “People like Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin honestly live to take women down.” Since the video’s release, Cohen has taken to Twitter to categorically deny everything Griffin said, writing: “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.” Levin has yet to comment.