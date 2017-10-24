Photo: Getty Images

Now that Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation for her infamous bloody Trump photo, she’s moved on to calling out her ex-attorney, Lisa Bloom. As sexual-misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein continued to surface, and Bloom severed her ties as Weinstein’s adviser, Griffin came forward with her own account of working with Bloom in a Facebook video posted last Wednesday. “If you want my Lisa Bloom statement, anybody, OK, here it is. Yes, I got Bloomed. Yes, I did not have a good experience with her. I felt that she and her husband exacerbated my personal situation. That horrible press conference was a disaster,” Griffin said. Speaking to reporters in early June, Griffin called the fallout from the photo sexist, and said the president was targeting her over an attempt at satire.

Okay it looks like we may be ready to start having THE conversation. I’m a comedian first and foremost, but am still... Posted by Kathy Griffin on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

On Sunday, Griffin tweeted at Bloom, asking her to stop calling her. A few hours after she posted the tweet, Griffin spoke to the Daily Beast. She said she was billed about $40,000 for retaining Bloom for only a few days, and said the attorney tried to pressure her into a press tour. Griffin recalled that the press conference, in which she tearfully said the president’s bullying “broke her,” was a mess: “Lisa’s husband was physically holding the door closed, so we were in there, and Lisa was outside doing interviews in the hallway fame-whoring which we didn’t know at the time. We knew that the press conference was a disaster the minute it was over.”

Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 22, 2017

Bloom also sent a comment to the Daily Beast, refuting Griffin’s characterization of their working relationship. Bloom says Griffin chose to put aside their notes and speak freely at that presser, and that she’s only texted her former client once in the last three months. “The last time I spoke to Kathy, at a group dinner recently, she gave me a big hug, was very friendly and said everything was great between us,” Bloom told the Daily Beast. “I had no idea there was a problem until a reporter reached out to me about this a few days ago.” Later, Bloom posted her own statement online: